Jazzmyn Allen joined the WBRE/WYOU news team as their Williamsport Bureau reporter in June of 2021. Prior to returning to the Pennsylvania area, Jazzmyn spent nearly two years as a multimedia journalist and fill-in anchor at WUTR/WFXV in Utica, N.Y. While there she developed a passion for telling stories, covering court cases and reporting on crime-related incidents.

Before that, she worked in the media production unit handling graphics requests at FOX News in NYC. Just before FOX, Jazzmyn spent time working the assignment desk as a production assistant for almost 2 years at CBS 3 in Philadelphia.

Jazzmyn earned her bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from La Salle University in Philadelphia. She also minored in Environmental Science.​

When she’s not reporting, she enjoys working out, listening to music, trying new foods, and spending time with loved ones. She excited to be back in Pennsylvania and to share stories around Williamsport. For story ideas or to say hello, send her an email at jallen@pahomepage.com