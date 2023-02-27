Iyee Jagne is a graduate of Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of communication where she earned her master’s degree in magazine, news, and digital journalism. She is coming from a mostly print background but has experience doing broadcast news. Her passion for storytelling and videography at a young age led her to pursue a career in journalism. She loves covering local community stories and giving a voice to the voiceless one story at a time. When she’s not reporting the news she loves to cook and host friends. Iyee also enjoys staying active, whether it be a hike or the gym. She loves meeting new people so if you ever bump into her don’t hesitate to say hi. If you have any story ideas you can reach Iyee by email at IJagne@pahomepage.com, to keep up with all her work you can follow her on Twitter @IyeeJagne.