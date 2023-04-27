Gianna Galli works as a news and sports reporter for WBRE & WYOU Eyewitness News. She joined the 28/22 news team in March of 2023.

Gianna grew up in Luzerne County, born and raised in Pittston and graduated from Pittston Area High School. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in Broadcast Journalism from Penn State University. She got her professional start in journalism during her time with The Altoona Mirror as a sideline reporter covering Penn State football.

Galli enjoys all things that make this region great, she’s an avid Steelers fan, enjoys hitting the slopes, cooking, traveling, and binge-watching Netflix favorites like The Walking Dead and How to Get Away With Murder.

Gianna is committed to giving back to her community. She has been doing so since the age of 13 as an alter server during Christmas Eve Midnight Mass at Our Lady of The Eucharist in Pittston. She is excited to cover news that impacts her family and friends. She looks forward to bringing to light stories from the perspective of someone who knows this community.

If you have news tip you can reach Gianna by email at GGalli@pahomepage.com, you can also follow her on Twitter @giannagalli84, Instagram @itsagiannathing and facebook @GiannaGalli