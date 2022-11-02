Emily joined WBRE and WYOU as a Reporter/Multimedia Journalist with the Eyewitness News team in September 2022.

Emily was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and has lived in the area her entire life! She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies from West Chester University of Pennsylvania in 2021 and then lived and worked in New York City for a year before moving back home to the Greater Scranton Area. She has been accepted to study at Columbia University to achieve her Master’s in Strategic Communication beginning in the Fall of 2023.

In her free time, she enjoys working out, watching the latest crime documentary that is streaming, or spending time with her miniature dachshund, Dino. She loves trying new things (especially new foods) and is so excited to be back home in Pennsylvania with her family and friends!