Caroline Foreback joined the Eyewitness News team in June of 2020. The Maryland native graduated from West Virginia University’s Reed College of Media with a journalism degree in 2018. After college she began her news career at WVNS in Beckley, WV. There she cultivated her passion for reporting and developed a knack for hard news — specifically crime and investigative stories.

Outside of news, Caroline loves hiking, traveling, and anything outdoors. She is a proud dog mom to a beagle mix names Barbie, who she rescued on a story in West Virginia.

In college Caroline joined Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was on the WVU Dance team her freshman year before deciding to focus her energy on her new passion, journalism. In high school, Caroline achieved the Kennedy Center award of excellence for the performing arts and was invited to attend the Joffrey Ballet training program in NYC where she spent three weeks.

Caroline loves anything old and spooky. If you tell her your birthday, she can tell you everything about your zodiac sign. She has a dream of making a documentary one day and hopes to be able to tell stories while traveling the world.

If you have a tip or story idea, you can reach out to Caroline at CForeback@PAHomepage.com.