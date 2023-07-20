Amelia Sack is a multimedia journalist for 28/22news. She joined the team in June 2023.

She was born and raised in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and is incredibly excited to be starting her career here. She is a graduate of Holy Redeemer Highschool. Her favorite local tradition is the St. Nick’s church bazaar.

Amelia graduated with a degree in Journalism from Hofstra University in May of 2023. She was one of the head anchors for her school’s TV News broadcast. She also interned at ABC News in Manhattan and interned with WBRE/ WYOU-TV the summer prior. Connect with Amelia on Facebook and Instagram at Amelia Sack TV!