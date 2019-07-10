Morgan Parrish joined the Eyewitness News team in September of 2017 as she leads the Williamsport bureau.

Morgan attended Rutgers the State University of New Jersey, where she studied broadcast journalism and media studies. While she was attending college, she worked for the University’s tv station, “RUtv” where she co-hosted a lifestyle segment ‘Inside Rutgers’. She also completed multiple internships in New York while, including two semesters at the Today Show.

Morgan started her news reporting career at KVRR News in Fargo, North Dakota, before joining the team in Northcentral Pennsylvania.

She is a Jersey girl, born and raised. She grew up in south Jersey, right outside of Philadelphia, which is why she is such a die-hard Philadelphia sports fan.

When Morgan isn’t reporting she enjoys binge watching Netflix, reading a good book or cooking a new recipe from her cookbook.

She’s excited to learn more about her community in Lycoming County.

If you have a story idea or would just like to reach out, you can contact her on twitter @MorganParrishTV or email – mparrish@pahomepage.com.