Mark Hiller is the anchor for the WBRE Eyewitness News weekend evenings. Mark first joined WBRE in 1985. Since then he has had a number of positions, including weekday morning anchor, WYOU First at 4 anchor, weathercaster and even health reporter.

Mark has a Bachelor’s Degree in Radio/TV Communications from Marywood College. He has also worked at WWDL-FM and WICK-AM as an on-air personality and newscaster.

One of the things Mark finds most rewarding about his job is that it allows him to keep a finger on the pulse of Northeastern Pennsylvania – an area he and his family love. Mark says the story he covered that had the most impact on him personally was the Pope’s visit to New York and New Jersey in 1995.

