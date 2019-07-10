Logan Westrope is the Weekend Morning Meteorologist and Reporter for Eyewitness News. He joined the station in May 2019, shortly after graduating from Penn State University.

Logan grew up in the DC metro area before moving to Martinsburg, WV. Growing up in the Mid-Atlantic, he faced some of the hottest weather in the summer to bitterly cold and snowy conditions in the winter.

Back-to-back winter storms dropped nearly 30 inches of snow in February of 2010 to the late June derecho in 2012 sparking his interest in the science of weather!

Logan graduated from Penn State University with a degree in broadcast journalism and weather forecasting, along with a minor in Geography

Email: LWestrope@pahomepage.com

Twitter: @LoganWestropeWX

Facebook: @LoganWestropeWX