Kristina Shalhoup joined the Eyewitness News team in February 2018 as a weekend weather anchor and reporter. She’s currently in the process of obtaining her Certification in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University.



Kristina was raised in a town just south of Boston, MA, but has had the pleasure of living and working all over the country! She started her journey with four years in the Big Apple while getting her degree at NYU. During that time, she also was the proud captain of NYU’s women’s golf team, a writer for the athletic department, and a member of the R&A’s digital media team.



After graduation, Kristina took a two-year detour down south before diving into local news. She traded in snow-boots for flip-flops in Orlando while working at the NBC’s Golf Channel… and yes, she has met Tiger Woods.



It wasn’t too long, though, before the news industry called her back. When it did, it called her all the way across the country! She spent two years as a weather anchor and MMJ for KNDU/KNDO, the NBC affiliate in Eastern Washington. She grew her passion for forecasting, and developed a wide weather palate while in Washington while covering windstorms, thunderstorms, air-stagnation, record-breaking heatwaves, not to mention the worst winter the region had seen in nearly two decades!



Now that she’s back in the northeast, she’s excited to take on the Nor’easters and thunderstorms she loved growing up.



When she’s not on that screen in your living room, you can find Kristina on the golf course, hitting the slopes, or hiking with her hubby and two dogs.



Kristina is thrilled to be in NEPA, and even more thrilled to be back in a state that has Dunkin’ Donuts (a good iced coffee can change your day). Feel free to give her a shout via email, or on her social media pages.



Email: kshalhoup@pahomepage.com

Facebook: Kristina Shalhoup

Twitter: @kshalhoupTV

Instagram: @kristinashalhoup