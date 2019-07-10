Kelly Byrne joined the Eyewitness News team in June of 2017 as morning co-anchor. You can catch her each weekday from 4:30am to 7am on WBRE and 5am to 7am on WYOU. She also anchors the 12pm show on WYOU.

Kelly was born and raised in Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia. Before working at WBRE/WYOU, Kelly was the weekend evening anchor for WNCT-TV in Greenville, North Carolina. She graduated from Villanova University with a bachelor’s degree in Communication and specialization in Journalism. While in college, Kelly reported on-air in Philadelphia as a Jr. Reporter for WTXF. She became passionate for the news after interning for KYW in Philadelphia. She also interned for WCAU, WTXF, and was a sports contributor for ESPNU.

When Kelly is not on-air, she enjoys running, traveling, and spending time with her family and 6 lb dog, Moose.

Kelly is excited to be in beautiful Northeastern Pennsylvania and learn more about the community. If you have a story idea or just want to say hello, e-mail her or find her on facebook: “Kelly Byrne” or twitter: @KellyWBREWYOU.