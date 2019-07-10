Josh Hodell is the Chief Meteorologist for Eyewitness News. You can catch him reporting the weather each weeknight at 4, 5, 6, 7, 10 and 11.

He joined the team as the weekend meteorologist in September 2003. In 2005, he was promoted to the head of the Eyewitness News weather department.

However, weather wasn’t always in his forecast. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Josh headed to the snowy north to study Broadcast Journalism at Syracuse University. In 1997, Josh graduated magna cum laude and made his way to WJET-TV in, Pennsylvania, where he worked as a reporter.

Six months later, he moved to Altoona, Pennsylvania to work for WTAJ-TV as a reporter and weather anchor. Struck by the energy and creativity found in meteorology, Josh soon found himself graduating with a Certificate in Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

This led to his affiliation with The American Meteorological Society (AMS) and The National Weather Association (NWA), from whom he was awarded the CBM and NWA Seals of Approval for excellence in broadcast meteorology. Work keeps Josh rather busy, but he still finds time to relax.

Josh enjoys traveling, biking, skiing, exercising, and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. If Josh isn’t looking towards the sky to study the weather, he’s looking for airplanes. Josh is a big aviation fan, which may lead to flight school down the road.

Click here to e-mail Josh.

