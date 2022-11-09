LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns are being raised Wednesday by voters about a paper shortage that led to voting issues on Tuesday.

A Luzerne County judge ordered extended voting hours because voters were not able to cast their vote at numerous polling places across the county.

The Luzerne County Board of Elections Tuesday is reviewing provisional ballots.

Voters came to the meeting and expressed frustration and demanded to know what led to the paper shortage.

