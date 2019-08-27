I-Team: Bank Scam Warning

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Law enforcement is issuing a warning tonight: be on guard for an online banking scam that is showing up across the region.

Many people have contacted our I-Team asking questions and expressing concerns about, what appears to be, official emails from financial institutions. Andy Mehalshick has the story

“So they copy that logo to make it look as official as it can be. So, therefore, a lot of people assume that it really is from their financial institution,” Luzerne County Detective Chaz Balogh said.

Balogh investigates all types of computer crimes. He says banking scams are among the toughest to spot. But he insists the devil is in the details.

“You have to review the email which you received. Look at the last four digits. Are they in fact any of your accounts?” Balogh told Eyewitness News

The scammers use well-known names like Chase, Wells Fargo to get your attention and they almost always provide a link. What’s called a hyperlink for you to click on. If you do, it could lead to a lot of problems.

“I would tell people do not click on that hyperlink that you are thinking is legitimate. Hyperlinks to your financial institution because you’re actually going to the scammer server. You will input information that will later be used to take your identity,” Balogh said.

And just possibly your money.

What can you do if you think you gave information to a scammer? Balogh advises to call your financial institution to tell them you believe there may have been a breach of your personal information. Stop your account. Freeze them.

Balog also notes banking institutions and credit card companies have information on their websites where you can report suspected scams and how you can protect yourself.