Haley Bianco loves being home in Pennsylvania! She joined the Eyewitness News team in May 2016 as the Schuylkill County Bureau Reporter. In September 2018 she was named a co-host for WBRE’s lifestyle show, PA Live! You can see her on the show Monday through Friday 4 to 5 p.m. The show features community organizations, local bands, area chefs and so much more!

Haley got her start as a multimedia journalist in Bluefield, West Virginia at the NBC-affiliate, WVVA. Before that, Haley was an intern in Los Angeles. She helped with red carpet events while interning for NBC Universal’s E! News, and covered events as a reporter/producer for Entertainment Scoop. She has also interned for KMIR 6 NBC News in Palm Springs, California. Haley’s first internship was at Blue Ridge Communications, News 13 in Lehighton.

Haley graduated Magna Cum Laude from Kutztown University. She has a bachelor’s degree in electronic media, journalism, public relations and professional writing. During her time in college, she was an active member and leader of KU’s TV station, radio station, National Broadcasting Society, and newspaper. She has received recognition by the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System and the Associated Collegiate Press.

When she’s away from the newsroom, she enjoys spending time with family, friends and her yorkies, Mini and Mambo. Haley grew up in Allentown, which is where her family still lives. Her brother goes to Kutztown University (go Bears!) and her sister goes to Misericordia University (go Cougars!).

Haley enjoys volunteering for local animal shelters, and helping high school and college students prepare for their careers.

If you have a story idea or want to be featured on PA Live!, reach out to her on social media or through email. And if you see her out and about, say hi!