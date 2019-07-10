Cody Butler joined the Eyewitness News team in June 2015 and reports your central Pennsylvania news. Cody learned behind the scenes as a videographer at WBNG-TV in Binghamton, NY.

While working at WBNG-TV he covered a tragic death of a New York State Police Officer, Trooper Christopher Skinner. As a staff, the video and newscast won a New York State Broadcaster Association award.

In 2012 Cody graduated from SUNY Broome Community College and later graduated at Temple University, in Philadelphia, with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies and Production, Go Owls!

Cody was born and raised in Bristol, Vermont where he grew up playing baseball. He knows about Vermont maple syrup, Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream, and Cabot Cheese.

Cody likes to run, so if you see him out and about make sure you say Hi!

If you have any 5k races you would like him to race or have a story idea, send him an e-mail at cbutler@pahomepage.com

