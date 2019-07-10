Chris Langlois joined the Eyewitness News team in March of 2016 as the morning co-anchor. You can catch him each weekday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on WBRE and 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on WYOU. He also anchors the 11 a.m. show on WBRE.

Chris was born and raised in Connecticut and graduated magna cum laude from Hofstra University on Long Island. He double majored in broadcast journalism and political science while also studying at the school’s Honors College. Before working at WBRE/WYOU, Chris worked as a multimedia journalist for WHBF in the Quad Cities, IL/IA. While working in the Midwest, Chris covered everything from the flooding of the Mississippi River, to the Iowa caucuses. He worked as the morning co-anchor for WHBF starting in 2015 and quickly learned to become a morning person. In 2016 Chris won the Illinois Broadcasting Association’s Silver Dome Award for Best TV light Feature.

Chris is a die-hard fan of the Boston Red Sox and loves talking baseball. He is a music buff with a passion for classic rock and plays drums, bass, and guitar. If you would like to get in touch with Chris, feel free to send him an email at clanglois@pahomepage.com. You can also find him on Facebook at “Chris Langlois – Eyewitness News” or on Twitter at @Chriswbrewyou.