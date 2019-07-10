Eyewitness News anchor, Candice Kelly first joined the Eyewitness News team in 2004. Currently, she can be seen anchoring Eyewitness News weekday evenings at 5:00, 5:30, 6:00 and 11:00pm.

Candice got her start in television news after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication from Minnesota State University at Mankato. She first worked behind the scenes at KARE-TV in Minneapolis, MN and made the switch to the other side of the camera at KTTC-TV in Rochester, MN. While there she was a reporter, anchor and producer. She is a three time regional Emmy award recipient, most recently winning a Mid-Atlantic Emmy for Best Evening Newscast with her fellow Eyewitness News evening team.

Candice is passionate about many local causes in her community. Each year she helps raise money and awareness for the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville where she takes part in the Children’s Miracle Network Weekend Celebration on WYOU-TV. She also helps out with various non-profit organizations and is a board member of the Earthly Angels Autism Fund of the Luzerne Foundation.

Candice is proud to call Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania home. She lives in Luzerne County with her husband Tom and their two daughters Grace and Chloe.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Candice-Kelly-Eyewitness-News

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candice_kelly17

Email: CKelly@pahomepage.com

