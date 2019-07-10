Bryan Scofield joins PA Live! all the way from Las Vegas. He’s the proud son of a Marine Corps Sergeant and spent much of his early life on the move, so going east wasn’t a big leap.

One of his brothers, born in Istanbul, another in Okinawa.

So also no surprise, he chose an ever-evolving career that began overseas as a reporter.



But when he started covering typhoons and trade winds, he made the full time switch to meteorology. Several years later, studying Atmospheric Science, he earned the “Seal of Approval” from the National Weather Association.

As much as he excelled in TV weather, it was his live work and feature reporting that won him 2 Emmys.



He now brings that solid work ethic to this community as an anchor on PA Live! (He also brings plenty of snark…hey it IS a lifestyle show right?!)



Catch him every day at 4pm with the coolest co-host, Haley Bianco!



Email: bscofield@pahomepage.com

Twitter: bryanscofield1

IG: bryanscofield1

