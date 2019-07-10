WILKES-BARRE, PA – All it took was a random glance at the TV during a news report. Right then, Brianna Strunk knew journalism would be her calling.

That was in middle school. Now, Brianna is the Pocono reporter and weekend morning anchor for Eyewitness News.

She joined the team as a college intern in 2014, then accepted a part-time position with the station six months later.

While running (quite literally, some days!) between college classes and live shots, Brianna knew the fast-paced, deadline-driven news environment was for her.

After graduating from East Stroudsburg University in May 2016, she became the full-time Pocono reporter. She also became the weekend morning anchor in November 2018.

Brianna is passionate about finding and sharing stories in the community she was born and raised in.

Brianna loves food, fitness, exploring new places, Dunkin’ iced coffees, and meeting new people. So if you see her on a story, don’t forget to say hello!

If you have a news tip:

Email: bstrunk@pahomepage.com

Facebook: Brianna Strunk

Twitter: @bstrunknews