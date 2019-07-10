Anja Whitehead joined the Eyewitness News morning team in September of 2018 as the morning reporter. She loves sharing stories of people in the surrounding communities she grew up in. As a native to the area, she is happy to be able to launch her career close to her home town.

Anja graduated from East Stroudsburg University Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Digital Media and Technologies and a minor in Communication. During her time at East Stroudsburg University, she was heavily involved on campus. Anja had two radio shows, was president of The National Broadcasting Society, a resident advisor, studied abroad in Australia, and was a part of numerous honor societies.

When Anja isn’t working she can be seen with her beloved cat, Gatsby, spending time with family and friends, hiking outdoors, and taking many photographs traveling near and far.

If you have any stories you’d like featured in the morning with Anja, you can email her at awhitehead@pahomepage.com.