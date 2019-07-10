A.J. Donatoni is the Sports Director for Eyewitness News. He joined the team as the Weekend Sports Anchor in January 2014 and assumed the role of Sports Director in June 2016.

After graduating from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University in 2009, A.J. worked as a sports anchor and reporter for KWYB in Bozeman, Montana and WREX in Rockford, Illiinois. Since joining Eyewitness News, he has received recognition for his work. In 2016, A.J. earned a Mid-Atlantic Emmy for Sportscast, and in 2018, he earned a Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters’ Award for Outstanding Coverage of a Local Sporting Event. He’s also been nominated for six other Emmy awards, and was named the 2011 Montana TV Sportscaster of the Year runner-up.

Born in Philadelphia and raised in the area, A.J. is thrilled to be back in the Keystone State and enjoys all Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania has to offer. Golf is his favorite sport and he’s an avid fan of all the Philly teams (even Villanova basketball, despite his alma mater). He should be able to answer any and all trivia questions relating to the 2008 World Series champion Phillies.