Medical Minute April 6, 2021

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) - Two people are safe after being trapped in the cab of a water tanker that rolled over into a ditch filled with water in Towanda.

A reporter on the scene said the driver was uninjured, but the 18-year-old passenger's legs were stuck underwater, leaving him trapped in the cab. The reporter said crews had to quickly lift the truck into the air in order to free him. He was airlifted to a local hospital.