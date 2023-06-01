PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. James Cook, the Chief of Neonatology Professional Services as Geisinger.

Dr. Cook talks about Geisinger’s March for Dimes March for Babies, a fundraiser event to help make sure every mother and baby is healthy.

The event will take place on June 25th at 1:00 p.m. in Danville.

Dr. Cook describes how the money raised can help in the care of local moms and babies, and reminds viewers how they can get involved.

For more information, visit the March for Babies website.