Geisinger recently unveiled a second phase of its facility at the Marketplace at Steamtown. The new location offers a variety of services, including an orthopedic urgent care clinic, services for adult and pediatric care, and a dedicated space for physical and occupational therapy.

Plus, the new location’s surgical skills lab allows medical students and residents to improve their skills and learn.

For more information, visit Geisinger.org or find @GeisingerHealth on social media.