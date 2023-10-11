PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Rebecca Michelle Jordan, a Breast Cancer Oncologist at Geisinger.

Breast Cancer is highly treatable, especially if caught early through mammogram. A yearly mammogram can mitigate the risk of Breast Cancer greatly so you can begin treatments as soon as possible.

Dr. Jordan recommends that women at average risk levels should begin receiving yearly mammograms at age 40. She also emphasizes the importance of knowing your risk factors.

For more information, visit Geisinger.org, find @GeisingerHealth on social media, or call 800-275-6401.