PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Kate Billmeyer from the Geisinger Health Foundation.

Kate talks about the upcoming Ball on Broadway, a fundraiser to help support Geisinger’s Beyond the Bricks campaign.

Kate describes what to expect at the Ball on Broadway, including dinner, dancing, and classic showbiz Razzle Dazzle.

Kate also explains how the Beyond the Bricks campaign provides expanded and enhanced care for children and their families.

The Ball on Broadway will take place on Saturday, September 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the Pine Barn Inn in Danville. Tickets cost $250, and black tie is preferred.

For more information, visit Go.Geisinger.com/Broadway or find @geisingerhealth on social media.