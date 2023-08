PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dan Landesberg from Geisinger.

Dan details the recently unveiled Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center expansion plan, which will begin with preliminary work this year before breaking ground in 2024.

Dan explains why an expansion is necessary, and lists what will be included.

He also explains how the expansion will benefit our community.

For more information, visit Geisinger.org or find @geisingerhealth on social media.