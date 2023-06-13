PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Rebecca Vanderveken, a nurse care coordinator at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Since June is Cancer Survivor Month, Rebecca talks about why survivorship is important, even after all treatment is complete and the patient is 100% cancer free.

She also lists some of the topics she will cover at her Living Beyond Breast Cancer education series later this month, and talks about some of the ways that we can support survivors.

