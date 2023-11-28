PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Susan Parisi, Chief Wellness Officer at Geisinger.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, burnout increased throughout medical professionals. However, Geisinger has been recognized by the American Medical Association as a Joy in Medicine Organization, showing that they prioritize their employees’ mental health and work to prevent work-related burnout.

The Joy in Medicine program was created to recognize organizations that make commitments to invest in a culture of well-being. Geisinger is proud to have made this commitment, and to demonstrate their accomplishments for their staff.

Dr. Parisi lists some of the services created for Geisinger’s employees, including access to mental health, burnout mitigation, community building, crisis response, and more!

For more information, visit Geisinger.org or find @GeisingerHealth on social media.