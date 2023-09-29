PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Heather Smith from Geisinger.

The annual election period runs from October 15 through December 7, so anyone who is Medicare eligible can add or make a change to their Medicare advantages plan.

Heather gives some basic advice for Medicate shoppers when comparing plans, and describes how Geisinger stands apart from other companies, especially with their 65 Forward centers.

For more information, visit Geisinger.org or find @GeisingerHealth on Facebook.