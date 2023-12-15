PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Crystal Muthler, Chief Nursing Officer at Geisinger.

The teams at Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital recently earned Magnet Designation, the highest honor for a professional nursing practice, for the fourth time!

Receiving the Magnet Designation helps the talented and hard working nurses at Geisinger feel validated, which helps improve the quality of their work.

Crystal explains how the receiving the honor affects patietns.

