PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Jeswin Chethalan, Anitza Quintero, and Robert Keebler, medical students at Geisinger Commonwealth.

The students talk about their research initiative on chronic absenteeism in the Scranton School District.

Chronic absenteeism is when a student misses 10 percent or more of the total number of days of the school year. The guests explain why it’s so important to address this.

They describe what their initiative has accomplished so far, and talk about some of the next steps and goals for the project.

For more information, visit geisinger.edu/education or call 570-504-7000.