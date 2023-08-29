PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Geisinger recreation therapists Caitland Hawk Grasso and Ryan Collins, as well as recreation therapy supervisor Lori Pilosi.

The guests talk about Geisinger’s Marworth Treatment Center, which offers inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment to help those suffering from addictions.

They explain how the treatment center serves those in recovery.

They also talk about the Geisinger Marworth Fun Run, a 5K taking place on September 10th at the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail, and describe what participants can expect.

They then explain how the funds from the run can benefit Marworth patients.

For more information, visit Marworth.org or find @GeisingerHealth on social media.