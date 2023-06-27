PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Alfred P. Kennedy from Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Kennedy talks about Geisinger’s recent Level II National Verification from the American College of Surgeons. He explains what this accomplishment means, and describes his role in laying the groundwork.

He talks about what it means to the whole surgical team to receive such an honor, as well as what this means for Geisinger’s patients and families.

He also lists some surgical procedures that are performed at Janet Weis Children’s hospital.

For more information, visit Geisinger.org or find @geisingerhealth on social media.