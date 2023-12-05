PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Linda Rowe from Geisinger and Harold Cameron, a Geisinger Gold Health Plan member.

Harold discusses his favorite part of being a Geisinger Gold member, and explains how benefits like 65 Forward helped his health.

Linda describes the kinds of conversations anyone thinking of singing up should have with sales representatives, such as herself, and offers some advice to Medicare shoppers.

For more information, visit GeisingerHealthPlan.com or find @GeisingerHealth on Facebook.