PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Jason Schauer, MD, from Geisinger.

Dr. Schauer discusses strokes, explaining that a stroke is when blood doesn’t get to the brain.

Geisinger has an Advanced Primary Stroke Center, which is able to provide a level of care able to improve someone’s outcome when suffering from a stroke.

Dr. Schauer lists some warning signs of a stroke. The acronym BEFAST, balance, eyes, face, arm, speech, time, can help you remember what to look out for.

For more information, visit Geisinger.org or call 570-308-2600.