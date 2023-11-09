PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Matt Facktor, Chief of Thoracic Surgery at Geisinger.

Dr. Facktor discusses some of the risk factors of lung cancer. The number one risk factor is smoking, followed by Radon, so make sure to check your homes and basements for Radon gas.

It’s also important to remember that anyone can contract cancer, so be cautious, even if you are not a smoker.

Dr. Facktor also describes the process of Lung Cancer screenings. It’s just a quick CT scan X-ray lasting about twenty seconds.

