PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Dr. Shikar Agarwal, the Chief of Structural Heart Disease at Geisinger.

As Geisinger recently completed their 2,000th transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, procedure, Dr. Agarwal explains what a TAVR procedure is.

He also talks about how TAVR techniques have improved at Geisinger over 2,000 procedures, and how Geisinger has built expert teams to perform TAVRs throughout several hospitals.

To learn more, visit Geisinger.org/heart.