PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Susan Medalie from LVPG Schuylkill Family Medicine.

Dr. Medalie talks about kids’ physicals, especially with school starting up again relatively soon.

Dr. Medalie explains what they examine during a child’s physical, including height and weight, vaccinations, and making sure they’re meeting developmental milestones.

Dr. Medalie also describes what physicals can help teach kids about health care.

