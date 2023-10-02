PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Jacqueline C. Oxenberg, DO, from LVPG Surgical Oncology-Pocono.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so Dr. Oxenberg lists some tips how to mitigate the risk of Breast Cancer, including diet, exercise, avoiding smoking, and minimizing alcohol intake.

However, there are some factors that are uncontrollable, such as endocrine factors, family history, and breast density. Dr. Oxenberg encourages everyone to get screened for Breast Cancer so you can address it early.

Dr. Oxenberg explains that, in the case of Breast Cancer, removal of the entire breast is usually not recommended.

For more information, visit LVHN.org or call 570-422-1700.