PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Kira Weaver and Neil Kocher from Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton.

Dr. Weaver explains triage, where the staff takes the patient’s chief complaint and basic information and determines the amount of resources the patient needs and where in the department the patient needs to go.

Neil offers advice on when you should go to an express emergency room: If you are having chest pain, call an ambulance, especially if you have other conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure.

For more information, visit lvhn.org/HazletonER or call 570-501-4000.