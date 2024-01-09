PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Denise Ward from the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton.

Denise discusses how the hospital’s Family Birth and Newborn Center cares for the community through individualized care.

All of the Center’s nurses are skilled and trained to provide high quality care and services.

Denise also shares some exciting news from the department: They have received the nationwide distinction of being one of the Exceptional Providers of Maternity Care from the US News and World Report! They finished in the top 22.

For more information, visit LVHN.org, find @LVHealthNetwork and @LVHHazletonPA on Facebook, or call 888-402-LVHN (5846).