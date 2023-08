PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Michael Evans, MD, from the Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Dr. Evans talks about the LVHN’s new cancer center, and explains how the center will enhanced the patient experience.

Dr. Evans also lists some of the services offered at the center, which will be located on the campus of LVH-Hazleton.

For more information, visit LVHN.org/HazletonCancerCenter or call 888-402-5846 (LVHN).