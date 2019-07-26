Scranton School District gets a 5-year recovery plan

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The financially struggling Scranton School District gets a five-year recovery plan.

The plan included property tax increases, the closure of some elementary schools and re-bidding of contracts along with other recommendations.

The school board has 30 days to decide if they approve or reject the plan. If they decline the plan, the state could take over the district.

The Auditor General placed the district on financial recovery status in the beginning of the year after a scathing audit found reckless spending by district officials.