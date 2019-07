The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $508 million after Tuesday’s drawing failed to produce a winning ticket.

DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One winning Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from the Tuesday, July 16, drawing was sold at a Pike County grocery store. Weis Markets, Route 739, Hawley, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 08-16-31-48-52, but not the yellow Mega Ball, 23, to win the $1 million prize, less applicable withholding.