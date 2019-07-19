A day at the races in Harvey’s Lake

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Dozens of racers and visitors were at Silver Springs Ranch today for the second day of the PA Sire Stakes Fair Race.

The event was a first for the newly finished 78-acre ranch. It was formally known as 5R ranch and now features an 80-foot wide regulation race track for events and training.

Ken Churchill, the owner, says that they hope to create a new event space on the ranch in the future for weddings and corporate events.

The Sire Stakes Fair Race was sponsored by local businesses including Harveys Lake restaurant Damien’s on the Lake, Berkshire Hathaway, and the Back Mountain Chamber of. Food catered by the Kunkle Fire department and a live band was also on hand.

All proceeds from the event go to the United Way of Wyoming Valley. The two-day event wraps up at 7:00 PM Friday.