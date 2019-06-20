PA Live! Pest Rangers (Mosquitos) June 20, 2019

PAhomepage.com
by: Ryan Kucewicz
Jeff King the owner of the Pest Rangers talk about mosquitos.
www.thepestrangers.com
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Upload Photos & Videos