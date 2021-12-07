Wright Center’s new initiative to help those battling with addiction

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wright Center for Community Health in Clarks Summit features a new photo display.

It is the brainchild of Dr. William Dempsey, Medical Director at the Clarks Summit Practice, and Carlie Kropp, a Case Manager for The Wright Center’s Opioid Use Disorder Center of Excellence.





They asked patients to donate photos with special meaning to the exhibit. The majority of those who have participated are people with substance use disorders including opioid misuse.

Both individuals will speak about the genesis of the display and why it is important for people in recovery.

