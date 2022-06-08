SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The Wright Center for Community Health’s “Maternal Opiate Medical Support” program, known simply as Healthy MOMS, recently unveiled special murals.

The largest mural was created by moms enrolled in the program and staff members.

Healthy MOMS provides participants with medical treatment and various layers of support.

The main mural encompasses the struggles individuals face during addiction as well as the hope and promise of a new future.

